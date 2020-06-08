Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $995,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $29.71 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

