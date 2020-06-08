Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 884,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 157,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

