Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 601,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at $465,089.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $598,725. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Bunge’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

