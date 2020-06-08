Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 446,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

