Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,746 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 101,664 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

