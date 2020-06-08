Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 28,170 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

