Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.43 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

