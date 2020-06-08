Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.47 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

