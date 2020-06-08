Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 682,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

