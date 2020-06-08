eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $52.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

