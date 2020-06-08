Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $382,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

