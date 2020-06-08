Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $417,368. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of HEES opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $750.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

