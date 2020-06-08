Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $338,000 in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.21% of Covenant Transportation Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 522,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 million, a P/E ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

