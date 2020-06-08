Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 77,455 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 207,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

