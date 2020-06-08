Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after acquiring an additional 555,326 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $14.52 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

