Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,652 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

AIG stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.