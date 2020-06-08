Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 222.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Mizuho lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

STOR stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Insiders have purchased 18,135 shares of company stock valued at $358,608 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

