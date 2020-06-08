Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,640 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $40,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

