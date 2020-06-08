Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 225.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.59 on Monday. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

