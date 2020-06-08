Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

