Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Interface reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
TILE stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
