Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Interface reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

