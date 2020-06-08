Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $26.49 on Friday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $604.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

