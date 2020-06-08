Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

