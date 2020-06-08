Royal Bank of Canada Raises Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $57.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

