Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $42,194,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 623,851 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $174,070. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

