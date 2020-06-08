Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after buying an additional 197,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $61,001,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,051,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

