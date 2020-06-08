Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Docusign by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

DOCU stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

