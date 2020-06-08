Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 1,832.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,898,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 2,748,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,968,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,702,000 after buying an additional 1,456,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,738,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,713,000 after buying an additional 808,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 311.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,053,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 797,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

EQM opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

