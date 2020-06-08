Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 29,785 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Mylan worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,114,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 611,676 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,451 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYL opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

