US Bancorp DE Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

