US Bancorp DE Buys 1,388 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $22,223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $134.58 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

