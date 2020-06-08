US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $597.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.07 and a 200-day moving average of $445.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $618.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

