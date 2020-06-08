Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,667 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 410.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cameco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 254,740 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

