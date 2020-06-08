US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Plexus worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,762,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.