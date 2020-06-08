US Bancorp DE Buys 990 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $377.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.25.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total value of $811,585.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,582 shares of company stock worth $23,355,921 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

