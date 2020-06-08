Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.