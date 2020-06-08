Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,639,000 after acquiring an additional 332,211 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after acquiring an additional 314,962 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,199,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,066,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,451,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,761. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

