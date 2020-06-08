Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,849 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 379,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,692,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.79 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.