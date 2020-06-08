BidaskClub Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.00.

INTU stock opened at $288.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

