US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Exponent worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,718 shares of company stock worth $841,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

