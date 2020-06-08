Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

