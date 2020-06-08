Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

