Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 8,679 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

DNKN opened at $68.38 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNKN. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

