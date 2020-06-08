Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

