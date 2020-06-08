Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,651,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Scott E. Benjamin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00.

ISD stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.