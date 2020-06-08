Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $8,574,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 72,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,342 shares of company stock valued at $40,816,349 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $161.65 on Monday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

