Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 48,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 130.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

