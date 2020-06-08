Private Advisor Group LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $56.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

