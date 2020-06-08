US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,873 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura lifted their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

ETSY stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

