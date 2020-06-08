Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Spire worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

