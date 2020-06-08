Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.21% of Insmed worth $31,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Insmed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $25.83 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.